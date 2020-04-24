Some stark findings from a recent online survey conducted by the new Lethbridge Region Economic Recovery Task Force.

The group came together a few weeks ago to come up with ways to help local businesses navigate through and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of businesses in the region took part in the survey.

It shows 41% of businesses here say they can survive no more than three months in the current climate without additional support.

Trevor Lewington with Economic Development Lethbridge says these survey results are extremely helpful as they work to understand the impacts of COVID-19 and also to help plan the recovery going forward.

Other findings indicate 51% of Lethbridge area businesses have reduced staff during this time and what should come as no surprise, nearly 80% report a reduction in sales.

The Task Force is planning for another survey in a few weeks.