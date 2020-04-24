Dr. Erasmus Okine has been appointed Interim Provost and Vice President (Academic) at the University of Lethbridge.

His appointment begins immediately and will continue until the end of June 2023.

Okine came to the U of L in 2015 as Vice President Research and had taken on the duties of Interim Provost and VP Academic after the departure of Dr. Andy Hakin.

Hakin left the university in January to become President of St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia.

The U of L says a further announcement will be made in the near future regarding the position of VP Research.