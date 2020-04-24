Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is defending her decision to cancel all summer festivals and events this summer.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she’s been receiving feedback from Albertans who are disappointed with the measure and questioning if it’s necessary.

Hinshaw says COVID-19 will NOT go away over the summer, adding it will be with us “for months to come”.

She adds the relatively low numbers in several communities are the result of collective efforts and sacrifices.

Hinshaw says the virus spreads rapidly through social interactions and the result can be deadly.

Alberta recorded 297 new cases over the past day as well as 5 deaths, though one of the fatalities was reported Thursday in the South Zone and not updated on the official tally.

The total now in AHS South Zone has jumped to 444 with another 78 cases in Brooks, which has seen a major outbreak over the past two weeks. Brooks now has 389 total cases, which is 88% of all confirmed coronavirus cases in South Zone, as well as two deaths. Both fatalities involved workers at the JBS meat packing plant.

Medicine Hat, meanwhile, reports another three cases for a total of 23 while the County of Newell has two additional cases for a total now of 4.

Lethbridge remains at 12 cases while all other areas in AHS South Zone remain unchanged.

Dr. Hinshaw did say Friday there are two cases now linked to the Mountain View Poultry Processing plant in Okotoks. Those cases though are included as part of the Calgary Zone numbers.