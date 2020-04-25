A total of 216 new COVID-19 cases has been reported across Alberta on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 4,288.

The province reports 66 of the newly-reported cases have been confirmed in the AHS South Zone, bringing the regional total to 510.

One additional death has also been reported in the Calgary Zone, the 73rd death related to COVID-19 in the province.

In the last 24 hours 4,718 tests have been completed. Since testing began, 121,244 people across Alberta have been tested for COVID-19.

Brooks sees 63 of the total 66 new cases in South Zone since Friday. Brooks now with a total of 452 cases. County of Newell has one more for 5 total & Medicine Hat has two more cases for a total of 25.

Lethbridge remains with 12.