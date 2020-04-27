Researchers at the University of Lethbridge are utilizing 3D printers to make face shields and masks.

Over the past few weeks, a number of U of L groups have been working together on this.

Dr. Craig Coburn in the Department of Geography and Environment says three dimensional printing has proven extremely helpful as a rapid design and manufacturing tool. The challenge for 3D printers though, is sourcing materials and finding ways to print faster, especially with the smaller scale operations they are using.

Coburn went looking for provincial and national approvals, but to no avail. He did find his own supply chain, however on the Blood Reserve.

He adds with a sleeker design, their production can increase giving them the ability to contribute to the community effort with safe, reliable products.

Meanwhile, Drs. Majid Mohajerani and Hardeep Ryait from the U of L’s Department of Neuroscience were working on their own designs, both for shields and the components of the N95 mask.

Right now, the U of L researchers are printing roughly 20 face shields and six modified N95 masks per day.

(With files from University of Lethbridge)