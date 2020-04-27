The Target Hunger food drive will go ahead as planned this year with a few minor changes.

Lethbridge’s food banks have decided to try to reduce single-use plastic and are phasing out of the yellow bags.

Residents are encouraged to collect food donations in a bag or a box, mark them with “TH” and leave it on their doorstep for pick up on the morning of Saturday, June 13th.

Volunteers will try to pick up the donations between 10am and Noon.

Officials say at this time, Target Hunger is considered a safe-fundraising event and will recruit food as an essential service.

This year’s goal is to collect 100,000 pounds of food for local food banks.

Over 42,000 pounds was raised last year.

Online registration for Target Hunger volunteers will open on Friday, May 1.