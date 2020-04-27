Lethbridge has recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus in a week.

Monday’s provincial update (Apr. 27) puts the total Lethbridge cases now at 13 with 5 of those cases listed as “active” and 8 are reported as recovered.

Another 216 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded across Alberta since Sunday. That brings the provincial total to 4,696.

At this time 87 people are being treated in hospital, 20 of them in the ICU.

There have also been two COVID-19 related deaths in the province since Sunday, both in the Calgary Zone.

Meanwhile, AHS South Zone is seeing another 45 cases of the virus as of Monday for a total of 643. Brooks has 41 of those new cases for a total now of 581. That is still 90% of all southern Alberta cases.

Medicine Hat also has two new cases Monday for a total in that city now of 27.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says infection has serious consequences for many people and these are the reasons we cannot give up on our work to prevent the spread of the virus.

She says it can only be defeated with our collected efforts to protect each other.

There are still 458 cases of the novel coronavirus in continuing care facilities in Alberta.