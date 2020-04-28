A young man from Ottawa is taking responsibility for his actions after breaking into a senior’s home in Lethbridge and violently beating her nearly a year ago.

On Monday, 21-year old Adam Hobkirk-Onate pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, housebreaking to commit robbery, and disguise with intent.

Hobkirk-Onate admits, in an agreed statement of facts that was read aloud in court, to breaking into the south side home of a 75-year old woman early in the morning on May 21, 2019 and staying in her basement for about 18 hours.

He confronted her the next evening, punched her in the face and dragged her to the garage where he beat her with a bicycle and stole her vehicle.

Lethbridge Police say this was a random attack.

The woman survived but suffered head injuries and broken bones.

Hobkirk-Onate will remain in jail until his sentencing hearing which is scheduled for July 27th.