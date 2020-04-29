New CFL balls are photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stadium in Winnipeg Thursday, May 24, 2018. Photo credit to a Canadian Press.

The Canadian Football League is the latest organization to ask the federal government for a bailout.

The CFL is looking for up to $150 million.

The first $30 million would be immediate to manage the impact of COVID-19 on league business and an additional $120 million if this season is cancelled.

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie telling the Canadian Press this week the best case is some games would need to be cancelled, but if the entire season is a wash then the future of the entire CFL would be up in the air.