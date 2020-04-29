The province reported seven COVID-19 related deaths since Tuesday’s update, all of them in continuing care facilities in Calgary and six of them in a single centre.

There are currently 503 confirmed cases in long-term or continuing care facilities.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health has updated her public health orders to reflect these numbers.

Anyone working in a facility, who has even a mild symptom, must be tested and isolated until results come back and all residents in the same unit as a COVID case must be tested, even if they show no symptoms.

However, residents who are not in isolation will be able to enjoy outdoor visits with their one designated visitor and one other person though physical distancing still applies and visitors must wear a mask or face covering.

More than 5,000 tests were processed in Alberta over the past 24 hours and of those, 315 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

Province-wide, there have been 5165 positive cases with 1953 considered recovered.

There have now been 87 COVID-19 related deaths in Alberta.

Here in the South Zone, cases rose by 148 since Tuesday’s update.

140 of those cases are in Brooks while four are just outside of Brooks, in the County of Newell.

Medicine Hat recorded two new cases as well.

Cardston County also has its first two cases of COVID-19 with at least one confirmed to be on the Blood Reserve.

Chief Roy Fox says Alberta Health Services is in the process of notifying everyone who may have come into contact with the person who tested positive.

There have been no additional cases in Lethbridge since Monday. The city currently has 13 cases – five active and eight considered recovered.