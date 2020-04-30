The northern territory of Nunavut is reporting its first case of the novel coronavirus.

The patient, in Pond Inlet, is said to be in good condition and is in isolation.

Pond Inlet is on the northern part of Baffin Island, about 1,000 kilometres north of Iqaluit, and has a population of about 1,600.

In the latest count before the report of the Nunavut infection, Canada had 51,596 confirmed or presumptive cases of the respiratory novel coronavirus, and had recorded 2,996 deaths.

Nunavut is the last jurisdiction in Canada to report a case of COVID-19.

(With files from the Canadian Press)