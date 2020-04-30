Vehicles lined up in a parking lot in Brooks between Monday and Wednesday for OCVID-19 testing. Photo credit to City of Brooks Facebook.

Hundreds of people lined up in their vehicles this week for a special asymptomatic COVID-19 assessment centre in Brooks.

That southern Alberta city is experiencing a major outbreak, having the overwhelming majority of all cases in AHS South Zone.

Between Monday and Wednesday (Apr. 27-29), health officials swabbed just 3,653 people from Brooks and surrounding area.

That equates to nearly 15% of the entire regional population there.

The City of Brooks says it expects the number of confirmed cases reported will likely increase dramatically over the next few days, with this large increase in local testing.

Brooks Mayor Barry Morishita pushed Alberta Health Services to set up the temporary clinic to test locals showing no symptoms of the novel coronavirus to try and get a handle on the growing number of cases in that city.