The City of Lethbridge is preparing for the next phase of its COVID-19 response.

Officials say they are exploring the provincial government’s staged recovery plan, announced on Thursday, to understand what it means for municipalities and services delivered to residents.

At this point, any closures that have previously been announced will remain in place until further notice and the public health orders regarding social distancing and mass gatherings are still in effect.

The City’s three yard waste sites will re-open on Monday, May 4 along with access to the landfill, however, there will be restrictions in place and residents will be turned away if lines get too long to safely manage.

Residents are asked to only use the sites if needed.

Volunteers are also needed for a variety of tasks and anyone available to help out, is encouraged to sign up through the Volunteer Lethbridge website.