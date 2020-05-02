Lethbridge Police are investigating a sudden death after the body of a man was found earlier Saturday morning (May 2) in a west side park.

Just before 7:00 am EMS responded to a report of a man asleep against a snow fence in Assiniboia Park along Jerry Potts Boulevard.

LPs say when paramedics arrived the person was found dead and police were contacted.

The investigation is still in its early stages, however there is no evidence to suggest foul play at this time.