The Westwinds apartment building on 4th Avenue South was wrapped with yellow police tape Monday. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat SiedleckI)

A 27-year old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a 43-year old man’s body was found in a south Lethbridge apartment last week.

Last Monday (Apr. 27), Lethbridge Police responded to reports of an injured man at the Westwinds apartment building along 4 Avenue South. He was later found deceased inside one of the units.

Investigation has determined since then that the man was involved in a fight with some acquaintances in his apartment the night before, resulting in fatal injuries. A friend went to the victim’s apartment the next day, found him unresponsive and called for help. LPS say the victim’s name will not be released.

Jason Paul James Crane Chief, 27 of Lethbridge, was arrested without incident on Friday (May 1) and remains in custody at this time. He’ll appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court next Monday (May 11).

The city’s first murder of 2020 happened back in February, when a 35-year old man was shot and killed in a targeted incident on the west side. Mohamud Omar Dhiblawe, 29 of Toronto, is facing one count of second degree murder in that death. He was arrested in Saskatchewan in March.

There are no updates at this time on Dhiblawe’s court case.