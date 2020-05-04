Lethbridge College is launching a new fundraising campaign to help support students.

“Ready to Rise” has a $1-million goal and will fund two initiatives.

The Ready to Rise fund will help students who are facing financial uncertainties in the form of bursaries, student awards, and scholarships.

The Respond and Rise Initiative will also help expand the college’s capacity to meet students’ needs for mental health and wellness resources.

College President and CEO Dr. Paula Burns says like many people, students are struggling as they face financial hurdles and mental health and wellness challenges.

She says the campaign is an investment in their education and will help ensure students have access to the supports they need.