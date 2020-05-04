Mayor Chris Spearman says the City of Lethbridge will be taking some time to see how the province’s economic relaunch plan will impact things here.

Last week, the UCP government announced a phased-in approach to kick-start Alberta’s economy as COVID-19 restrictions begin to slowly ease as of Monday, May 4.

If all goes as planned, Phase 1 of the relaunch will come into play starting May 14 which will include:

retail stores like clothing, furniture and bookstores

farmers’ market vendors

barber shops and hairstylists

museums and art galleries

additional scheduled surgeries like dental procedures, physio, chiropractic.

daycare and out-of-school care, with limits on occupancy

summer camps

cafes, restaurants, lounges, bars and pubs at 50% capacity

Spearman says the City of Lethbridge knows residents have many questions about all this, however with the exception of the yard waste sites (which opened back up on May 4), all closures implemented across the community at the start of the pandemic will remain in place for now.

“We know the community has many questions and once we have clarity on how we are impacted by the staged reentry plan, we will share that with the public,” says the Mayor.

Spearman says last week’s reopening announcement is welcome news to residents, business owners, and workers impacted by COVID-19. “We understand the hardships and the stress this has put on everyone, but as Premier Kenney and Dr. Hinshaw reiterated last Thursday, we are not out of the woods just yet. We need to be vigilant in following public health orders about social distancing. As we look to reopen we need to continue to support our community.”