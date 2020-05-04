Lethbridge City Council approving changes to 2020 property tax penalty dates to help those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

Property tax notices will be mailed out at the end of the month with a due date of June 30th.

However, if you are unable to pay, no penalties will be applied until October 1st.

The penalty on outstanding balances as of October 1st will be 3% and it will increase to 4 per cent on November 1st and 5% on December 1st.

Penalties are only applied on the unpaid balance so the City says paying what you can before October 1st will help reduce additional costs down the road.

Those who can pay all or part of their property taxes by June 30th are asked to do so.