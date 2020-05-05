The province says it’s creating 600 jobs across southern Alberta by investing in a number of shovel-ready highway projects.

These projects are part of a $2-billion announcement made in early April, aimed at getting Albertans back to work as quickly as possible during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list includes repaving some sections of Highway 1 near Brooks and Gleichen, repaving part of Highway 22 south of Black Diamond, rehabilitation to the bridge over the South Saskatchewan River on eastbound Highway 1, just outside of Medicine Hat, and LED light retrofitting in Medicine Hat, as well.

Another $60-million is also being offered province-wide to repair potholes and complete any other critical safety measures.

The government says further roadwork projects are expected to be announced in the months ahead.