Another day of Alberta recording relatively low numbers of new COVID-19 cases.

Only 57 additional cases have been reported over the past day, bringing the total province-wide to 5,893. More than half of Alberta’s cases, 3219, have recovered.

There have also been two additional deaths since Monday’s (May 4) update, both in the Calgary Zone, which brings the total province-wide to 106.

Here in the South Zone, there are only nine new COVID-19 cases in the entire region, seven of them are in Brooks. That community now has 1,005 cases, only 296 are considered recovered.

Lethbridge added one more case on Tuesday (May 5) for a total of 18, six are active and 12 are recovered.

The other new case in the South Zone was reported in Cypress County.

To date, just over 167,000 tests have been completed.