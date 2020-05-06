The Westwinds apartment building on 4th Avenue South was wrapped with yellow police tape Monday. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat SiedleckI)

A second person is now facing a charge of second degree murder in the death of a 43-year old man.

Lethbridge Police announced on Monday (May 4) that Jason Crane Chief, 27 of Lethbridge, had been charged with second degree murder in the killing. He was arrested last Friday (May 1).

Now, Justin White Cow, 33 of Lethbridge, is facing the same charge. Both suspects remain in custody at this time and will appear in court on May 11 for a bail hearing.

Investigation has determined that the victim was involved in a fight with some acquaintances in his home at the Westwinds apartment building along 4th Avenue South on April 27, resulting in fatal injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released.

LPS say they are not seeking any additional suspects in relation to this homicide.