Lethbridge residents may start to notice some enhancements downtown in the coming weeks.

City crews have started to install parklets, which are seasonal patio spaces, and also replace street furniture, planters, banners and trees.

The objective is to create vibrant, beautiful and accessible public spaces in the downtown while also improving overall functionality.

This project was previously approved as part of the City’s Capital Improvement Program to the tune of just over $1 million.

Planters are scheduled to be removed next week in several downtown locations. No road closures will be required for this work, but parking stalls will be blocked off and fencing will be up in these area to ensure the safety of both worker and the public.

The planter replacements are expected to be installed in June with new trees being added in a later phase of the project.

The entire project is expected to fully completed in the summer or fall of 2021.