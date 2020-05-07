Only 54 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta Thursday (May 7).

As of now, there have been 6,017 total cases and 63% of them are considered recovered. There have also been two additional deaths since Wednesday’s update for a total of 114.

Just over 174,000 tests have been done province-wide as well.

Here in the South Zone, there were only 13 new cases reported since Wednesday with 12 of them in the City of Brooks and one in Cypress County.

Brooks now has 1,032 cases which is 92% of all the cases in AHS South Zone.

Lethbridge remains at 18 cases (6 are active and 12 recovered). The data below is unchanged from Wednesday.