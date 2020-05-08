A woman in a Storm Trooper costume sits in handcuffs outside a Lethbridge theme restaurant after police responded to 911 calls about a person in costume carrying a firearm. Photo via YouTube (Deiby Corleoni)

An external agency now has the responsibility of investigating a Lethbridge Police incident which has garnered world-wide attention.

On Monday, May 4th a woman suffered a minor injury when she was put into handcuffs in a parking lot while trying to promote a north side business on what is commonly known as Star Wars Day.

The woman was wearing a Stormtrooper costume and carrying a toy gun. Lethbridge Police had responded to a pair of 911 calls regarding someone in a costume holding a firearm.

LPS Chief Scott Woods notified the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), however the incident is outside their scope of responsibility.

Woods then contacted the Medicine Hat Police Service (MHPS) which has agreed to conduct their own independent investigation of the incident.

Lethbridge Police says once this investigation is completed by the MHPS, a public update will be provided.

The incident has grabbed headlines around the world in publications like TMZ and the New York Post.