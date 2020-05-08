Three separate investigations around Lethbridge this week resulting in the arrest of five people.

Suspected carfentanil, Xanax pills, about $5,000 in cash and other drug-related paraphernalia was seized during a short-term investigation by the LPS Crime Suppression Team on Wednesday (May 6) at a south side home.

Police say 24 year old Mohammud Ayah of Toronto, 27 year old Adelina Christine Adams of Lethbridge, and 21 year old Domonique Jacqueline Mae Betts also of Lethbridge are facing charges in connection to that bust.

Two other unrelated search warrants were executed Thursday, one at a home along 7 Avenue South where officers found fentanyl, methamphetamine, bear spray and a stolen generator.

40 year old Kory James Shouting of Lethbridge is facing a list of charges in that incident.

The other warrant involved a “problem residence” on 20th Street North. Police uncovered a bike chop shop there as well as a large quantity of high-priced stolen items.

Lethbridge Police have charged 53 year old Bradley Peter Smith with several offences.

All of those charged in these investigations will appear in court later this summer.