A reminder from Lethbridge County that things like gloves, wipes and other non-biodegradable items do not belong in the sewer.

The County says it’s noticed an increase lately in non-flushable items causing blockages in the sewer system.

Items like rubber and latex gloves being flushed down sinks, toilets, and into storm water drains are particularly concerning, since they don’t breakdown easily and cause the pipes to fail.

Lethbridge County is reminding residents this increases maintenance costs, as well with staff having to spend time unclogging sewers so they can function properly.