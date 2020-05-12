6 Creative Ways To Have Fun During Isolation

Connect with your creativity. Connect with your community while physical distancing.

The Allied Arts Council of Lethbridge (AAC) has harnessed the creative powers of their staff to reach out BEYOND the walls of Casa and the 7th street office.

And here’s what fun stuff they came up with for you to get creative while staying physically distant.

1. Get Featured In An Artist Spotlight

The Allied Arts Council does spotlights on social media that connect artists in their community. Lethbridge residents across all disciplines can participate, including:

Artists

Musicians

Writers

Poets

Actors

Singers

To be included, simply email galleryassistant@artslethbridge.org.

2. Kids Art Classes

Mi Casa as Su Casa is an online class hosted by AAC and Casa for kids ages 6 to 12. Kids simply follow along with the classes streaming on Youtube each Tuesday at noon.

Visit http://casalethbridge.ca/classes-detail?type=childrens for a material list for those that want to use the supplies they have at home to follow along.

3. Watch An Art Documentary

The AAC social media all about art documentaries with a local mini-documentary about themes and exhibitions in Lethbridge during the day. In the evenings the AAC will be “Keeping it Real: Art Docs From Around The World” with screenings on Youtube at 7.

International directors have given them permission for special screenings – but each movie will only be screened once and then removed!

4. Show Off The Art In Your Home

Share a piece of original art you live with every day in Compelling Collections features on social media.

Anyone in Lethbridge can submit a short video of their favourite piece of art in their home. Just email your videos to galleryassistant@artslethbridge.org

5. Take The Isolation Art Tour YQL

Go for a drive around town and take in art shared in windows and back alleys by local artists. Each weekend will be different! If you’re an artist – add yourself to the map! To download the map and plan your neighborhood tour go to https://bit.ly/isolationarttour

6. Create Your OWN Art!

Check in with the AAC for a thematic prompt that will be shared each Sunday. Then get your kids together and be creative with decorated windows, chalk drawing, or a funny sculpture in the yard. And be sure to submit your creativity to the map.

Head out and go for a walk or a drive to see what everyone else created. Just click the link above to see where there’s art!

In times like these… we all just need to get a little creative with finding ways to have fun. Luckily, the Allied Arts Council of Lethbridge specializes in creativity. Follow them on social media and check out their website to take part in any of their creative initiatives!

https://www.facebook.com/AlliedArtsCouncil/

https://artslethbridge.org/