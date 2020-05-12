The seasonal re-opening of the Chief Mountain border crossing south of Waterton will be delayed this year thanks to COVID-19.

The port of entry had originally been scheduled to open on Friday but the Canada Border Services Agency says it will remain closed until international travel restrictions are lifted.

Anyone whose travel is essential must enter the country at a different border crossing.

The temporary restriction on all non-essential travel at the Canada-US border has been extended until May 21st and could be prolonged as deemed necessary by the federal government.

As a reminder, camping, group activities, and events at Waterton Lakes National Park have been suspended until at least the end of May.