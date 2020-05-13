A handful of local organizations are sharing almost $100,000 in funding from the Investment Readiness Program.

The national initiative, led by the Community Foundations of Canada and funded by the federal government, supports social purpose organizations that are working to solve pressing social, cultural, and environmental challenges.

Working in partnership with the Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta, the Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta is supporting four applicants from the first round of submissions. They include:

The Lethbridge Youth Foundation – $17,000: To support a feasibility study for a start-up social enterprise that will focus on meaningful training and employment opportunities for both Indigenous youth and those new to Canada.

The Friends of Medalta Society (Medicine Hat) – $50,600: To support the expansion of clay products manufactured at the Medalta Potteries National Historic Site into larger wholesale contracts through increased production volume, product selection, and capacity of their Working Pottery. This includes the purchase of new equipment and the upgrading of existing equipment.

The Rotary Club of Pincher Creek – $10,000: To support the implementation of a business plan, including market analysis and understanding, financial modeling, and investment structuring for co-housing and small businesses. This business plan will focus on the ways in which co-housing can provide personal privacy with the benefits of living in a community.

The University of Lethbridge – $21,060: To support the implementation of the business case preparation in order to sell “Building Brains Together” games, which have been developed by neuroscientists to address executive function in young children and provide education around brain development for parents and care-givers.

A second and final round of funding will be held later this year.