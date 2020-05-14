A select number of outdoor amenities are open as of Thursday (May 14), following careful consideration by the City of Lethbridge and the local Emergency Coordination Centre (ECC).

Government guidelines for stage one of the province’s relaunch strategy, as well as approved mitigation plans from local organizations and City departments, have allowed for the opening of the following:

– disc golf at Nicholas Sheran Park;

– fenced dog enclosure at Peenaquim Park Dog Run;

– tennis club at Henderson Lake;

– community gardens;

– skate parks;

– the river valley mountain bike park;

– horseshoe pits;

– lawn bowling at Ted Petrunia Park;

– bocce at Redwood Park; and

– outdoor tennis, basketball and pickleball courts.

However, the City stresses that these amenities can only be used if residents continue to follow public health orders, including limiting groups to no more than 15 people, remaining two-metres apart and washing your hands often.

City Hall, playgrounds, park benches, picnic shelters, public washrooms, pools and arenas will remain closed until further notice.