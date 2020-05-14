Alberta recording 50 new COVID-19 cases Thursday (May 14).

That puts the province’s total to 6,457 total cases, though 81% of them (5,205) have recovered.

There are currently 65 people in hospital with the virus and 10 of them are in the ICU. One additional death has also been reported, a resident of a continuing care facility in Calgary.

At the moment there are 100 active cases in continuing care facilities across Alberta and 569 residents have recovered.

Here in the South Zone only four new cases are being reported since Wednesday’s data.

There is one additional case in Lethbridge for a total of 20 now. Of those, 15 have recovered and 5 are still active.

West Lethbridge: 7 cases (7 recovered)

South Lethbridge: 10 cases: (4 active, 6 recovered)

North Lethbridge: 3 cases (1 active, 2 recovered)

To date, just over 200,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted around the province with roughly 10% of all test in Alberta conducted in AHS South Zone.

Brooks has two of the four new cases on Thursday (total 1,070). The good news for that community is 91% of confirmed cases in Brooks are now classified as recovered.