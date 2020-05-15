Drugs and cash recovered from a south Lethbridge home May 14. Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.

Two Calgary men are facing charges after a drug bust by Lethbridge’s Crime Suppression Team earlier this week.

Police say the suspects were renting an Airbnb along the 1600 block of 23 street south.

A search of the property on Thursday uncovered 300 grams of fentanyl and more than $9,400 in cash.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $60,000.

31 year old Andres Joseph Connors and 32 year old Robert Forrest Watt have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Both are in custody and scheduled to appear in court July 24th.