Still photo from video posted on Facebook by Kamloops radio station 610 AM.

A Canadian Forces Snowbird jet has crashed in Kamloops, B.C.

The Snowbirds were flying across B.C.’s interior Sunday as part of their cross Canada tour to brighten spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Witnesses told media in the area a large boom was heard and news agencies are reporting that one witness says they saw at least one person eject from the plane before it crashed.

At this time there are confirmed reports of at least one dead.

The Snowbirds changed their flight path as bad weather and low cloud cover in the mountain passes had forced them to change direction to Comox Valley on Vancouver Island.

In a tweet, The Royal Canadian Air Force says it is aware of the crash and “when appropriate” more details will be made available.