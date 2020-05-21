The Galt Museum and Archives will re-open early next month in a limited capacity.

It’s been closed to the public since mid-March.

Galt CEO and Executive Director Darrin Marten says safety of staff and visitors is the primary concern adding the team has been carefully planning how to ensure the facility is as safe as possible when the doors open June 2.

One of the biggest changes going forward will be the implementation of ticketed admission.

Visitors are asked to purchase tickets, for a specific time slot, by visiting the Galt Museum’s website before arrival.

Only 50 people will be allowed in the facility at any given time to ensure physical distancing can be maintained.

Tickets for each time slot will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.