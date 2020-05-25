Photo of the weapons seized by LPS Friday. Photo credit to Lethbridge Police Service.

Lethbridge Police have arrested six people and seized a number of weapons after executing a warrant late last week at a downtown home.

Following a short term investigation into drug trafficking officers searched a home in a multi-unit complex along the 600 block of on 8th Street South on Friday (May 22).

Police seized drugs including meth, fentanyl and cocaine along with multiple swords and bear spray.

22 year old Ramsey Eagle Plume, 21 year old Joseph Good Dagger, 21 year old Chantelle Twigg, 21 year old Katcheri Mountain Horse, 54 year old Darlene Eagle Plume, and 31 year old Cameron Small Eyes are all facing a variety of charges.

All those arrested are from Lethbridge will appear in court over the next few months.