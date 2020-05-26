Another day of relatively low numbers when it comes to new COVID-19 cases in Alberta.

The province reported an additional 22 cases of the virus over the past day.

While the total number of cases has risen to 6,901, recovered cases are also rising and have reached 6,048.

That’s almost 88-per cent of all cases now recovered.

There are 714 active cases in Alberta, 45 of them are in hospital and five are in the ICU.

One more death was also reported in the past day for a total of 139.

For the second day in a row, there is only one new case to report in the South Zone of Alberta Health Services and it’s in Medicine Hat.