It’s going to be a very quiet summer at Lethbridge’s Spitz Stadium.

The Western Canadian Baseball League has announced the cancellation of the entire 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The Board of Governors voted unanimously this week to make that decision, noting it would be impossible to guarantee the safety of players, coaches, staff and fans during the pandemic.

The WCBL says it considered several options first like pushing back the start of the season to July 4th, playing with only Canadian players, and reducing stadium capacities.

Unfortunately, the franchises made it clear they would not be able to adjust to the economic impact of those kinds of models.

The WCBL says it has a strategy to remain relevant and connected this summer and is looking forward to the 2021 season.