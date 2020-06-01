Fort Macleod RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man after receiving a report from his family on Saturday.

30 year old Rusy Rollinmud was last known to be in the area of the Heritage Motel in Fort Macleod.

He hasn’t made contact with his family and there are concerns for his well-being.

Mounties say Rollinmud may be travelling from Fort Macleod to the Stoney First Nation near Cochrane.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Macleod RCMP or Crime Stoppers.