All southern Albertans are now eligible for COVID-19 testing, whether you have symptoms or not.

A total of 12 Alberta Health Services assessment centres around the South Zone are now offering testing by appointment and free of charge as well.

Appointments can be booked on the AHS website or by calling 811.

AHS says the throat swab will determine if you had COVID-19 at the time the test was taken, but it will not tell you if you’ve had the virus in the past, or if you have an immunity to it.

Albertans will receive their test results over the phone within a few days of being tested.

AHS notes that this expanded testing will provide a clearer picture of how well the province’s health measures are working and also guide the progress of Alberta’s relaunch.