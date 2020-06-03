Lethbridge Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of perfume from four local stores.

Between 4:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday (June 2), a man and woman were reported stealing high end perfume from Shopper’s Drug Mart locations at Park Place Mall, Columbia Blvd, Mayor Magrath Drive and 26 Ave N.

Police have determined that the man would enter the store first and distract staff, the woman would then fill her bag with perfume bottles and the two would leave. It’s believed that the bag had a demagnetizing device to prevent security alarms from going off.

The value of the stolen perfume is estimated at $13,000.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call the LPS.