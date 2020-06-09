This morning opposition party leaders criticized the Trudeau government’s decision to punish those who are wrongfully taking advantage of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

In his daily address Tuesday (June 9), the Prime Minister was asked about the criticism to which he said his government is not looking at punishing people who made honest mistakes. Justin Trudeau says this is a “time for us to pull together” as one country, but unfortunately in every situation, there are “a few criminals” who will deliberately try to take advantage of a moment of solidarity, something he says will be punished accordingly.

And in response to calls for a fiscal update from the opposition, Trudeau said the challenge with fiscal updates is providing one that accurately predicts what things are going to look like for the rest of the year, and for the coming years, something made extremely difficult given the pandemic.

The PM says his government has continued to demonstrate openness and transparency on all the measures put forward and has answered questions on all of them both from the opposition and the media.