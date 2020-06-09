A Lethbridge-based judge has been appointed as Alberta’s new Chief Judge of the Provincial Court.

Derek Redman will assume his new position starting August 1st.

Redman was appointed a provincial court judge back in 2007 and has served as Assistant Chief for the past three years.

The Chief Judge’s role in Alberta’s provincial court is to effectively manage the court in the interest of the public while ensuring the efficient administration of justice.

Redman has been appointed for a seven-year term. Judge Terry Matchett, who has served as Chief Judge since 2013, will continue to serve as a judge of the provincial court.

Judge Redman has lived in Lethbridge since 1984.