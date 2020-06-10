The City of Lethbridge has launched an online survey to gather feedback about speed limits downtown.

The City notes speed reductions would help in achieving the overall vision for downtown as a vibrant prosperous place that provides a safe and comfortable environment for pedestrians and cyclists.

It would also achieve a significant step towards overall increased transportation safety.

Right now the speed limit in downtown Lethbridge is 50 km/h, however after dong some evaluation the average speed of vehicles ranges between 30 km/h and 40 km/h.

This is something being attributed to street design, parking, and traffic signals.

The survey is open in June 30 and can be found on the City’s website here: Reducing Downtown Speed Limits Survey