RCMP in Okotoks are investigating a serious head-on crash along Highway 2.

It happened early Friday morning (June 12) between Okotoks and Calgary.

Mounties say a car was travelling southbound in the northbound lanes when it slammed into a minivan.

The driver of the van was ejected and taken to hospital with serious injuries while a passenger in the car was flown by STARS to hospital and is listed in serious condition.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated, however RCMP say alcohol is believed to be a factor.