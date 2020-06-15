Saturday’s storm causing all kinds of damage across a large swath of southern Alberta.

Environment Canada (EC) saying there were at least three areas with tornado reports including Taber, the County of Warner and just southeast of Calgary. There is no confirmation however, that any of the twisters actually touched down.

The weather office also stating some of the massive hail which fell ranged from nickel to quarter sized in Calgary and Enchant, to golf ball sized in Barnwell and Taber, to the size of grapefruits near Dutchess north of Brooks.

Some regions saw in excess of 70 mm of rainfall in just over two hours as well Saturday night, causing localized flooding.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says anyone who experienced property damage from this storm should reach out to their insurance representative to understand their exact coverage.

Summary from EC of hail measured in millimetres: