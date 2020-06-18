The opening of swimming pools, arenas, recreation centres, and spray parks were part of Alberta’s stage two relaunch.

As it sits now, the City of Lethbridge aims to have Stan Siwik pool open again on July 11th and the Cor Van Raay YMCA swimming pool in mid-July.

As for the two outdoor pools, City Staff aren’t sure right now. They’re working with partner operators to see if it’s even feasible at this point.

Meanwhile, the Gyro Spray Park behind Nicholas Sheran Arena on the west side will be fired up again starting June 30th and the Rotary Fountain at Galt Gardens will be back in operation as of July 11th.

Based on provincial guidelines, pool restrictions may include things like limited drop-ins, booking ahead of time, or time limits on usage.

Spray Parks

Gyro Spray Park (by Nicholas Sheran Arena) – June 30

Rotary Spray Park (in Galt Gardens) – July 11

Arenas

ATB Centre (both ice surfaces) – July 11

Nicholas Sheran Arena – August 8

Indoor Pools