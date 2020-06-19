Search and Rescue Crews have now recovered the body of the missing 17 year old girl in the St. Mary River south of Lethbridge.

The search, which resumed Thursday morning (June 18) with Raymond/Magrath RCMP, RCMP Air Services, Lethbridge SAR and Fire Services, Vulcan Fire and Rescue, and Magrath Fire is now over.

The name of the deceased will not be released.

Last weekend, a group of roughly ten people from a local Hutterite Colony went canoeing and swimming on the river. Three girls had issues getting out of the water.

One girl drown at the scene while two other girls were swept away in the current. One was found dead the following morning.

The search for the third girl had been ongoing till Thursday afternoon.

RCMP Sergeant Kevin Wright says their thoughts are with the family, friends and community members during this difficult time.