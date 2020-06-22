The Lethbridge Police Service Run for Special Olympics is going virtual this year.

In light of COVID-19 related health restrictions, the 8th annual LPS Run will be a virtual event where participants choose their distance – half marathon, 10K or 5K.

Runners will complete the race using a fitness app to log their time or just participate for fun with no official time.

Constable Kara Hagen says “we’re disappointed that we can’t all run together in the beautiful southern Alberta coulees, but having a virtual race means people from around the world can join in.”

Anyone registering by August 15th will get a commemorative LPS Run t-shirt, finishers’s medal and their own personal bib number.

Hagen says “we would love to see people from far and wide hitting the trails in their LPS Run shirts.”

The LPS Run is a family-friendly event with special prices for young kids who want to race. The cost for participants aged 12 and over is $50 for the half marathon and $40 for the 10 and 5K. For kids aged six to 11, it’s $20 for the 10K and 5K, and $10 for toddlers up to age 5 for the 5K. Proceeds benefit more than 3,300 Alberta Special Olympics athletes.

To register, visit LPSRun.ca