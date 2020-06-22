These ''black-legged ticks'', Ixodes scapularis, are found on a wide rage of hosts including mammals, birds and reptiles. Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

A national conservation group is urging Canadians to be vigilant for wood ticks.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) says people should take precautions on trails and in forested areas when it comes to the little bugs.

Blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks can carry various bacterial diseases, specifically lyme disease.

NCC Alberta Director Katelyn Ceh, says if you are out enjoying nature this summer wear bug spray with DEET, long sleeves, light-coloured clothing, and always check your clothes and body for ticks after a hike.

The Nature Conservancy notes ticks are becoming more common in many areas including southern BC, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario.