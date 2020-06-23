A local hockey player is organizing a peace march from the Multicultural Centre to Galt Gardens this Saturday to bring awareness to Black Lives Matter and anti-racism causes.

As a professional athlete and a Black person, Evan Wardley says racism has affected every part of his life.

Originally from Vulcan, he says he first experienced racism at the age of six, adding it’s not just an American problem and that “it exists everywhere for not just Black people here in Canada but for the Indigenous as well.”

Wardley says he wants the community to work together to bring the problem to the forefront of public attention while celebrating human unity and human rights.

Several local dignitaries are scheduled to attend Saturday’s event including Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman, Lethbridge MP Rachael Harder and the city’s two MLA’s Nathan Neudorf and Shannon Phillips. Police Chief Scott Woods will also be in attendance.

Attendees are being asked to wear masks and follow COVID-19 related health protocols around physical distancing.